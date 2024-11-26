Nagaland Records Alarming Rise in Domestic Violence Cases in 2023

KOHIMA: Domestic violence cases against women in Nagaland registered an alarming increase in 2023, with the highest number of 350 cases in the past three to four years.

This was revealed by Martha R. Ritse, Secretary, of Nagaland Social Welfare Department, during the observation of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women held at Chumoukedima Town Council Hall on Monday.

She stated that highlighting the data from Women Helpline Nagaland and One Stop Centres, domestic violence remains the most prevalent form of violence against women in the state. Meaningful progress in eradicating this societal issue remains limited through consistent effort.

Cybercrimes against women after domestic violence became the second most reported category in 2023. According to Ritse, with growing dependence on technology-especially in the youth trend has ensued. She stated that these figures were a "serious and sad reflection" of society, and she said that violence of all hues against women should never be tolerated.

According to Ritse, the entire problem needs to focus on the root causes of violence which are against discriminatory social norms, stopping maladaptive masculinities, and eliminating structural gender inequalities and stereotypes.

She acknowledged the rather highly patriarchal nature of the Naga society and called upon the communities and the parents to be initiative-takers in promoting gender equality and building up children's resilience against rigid gender norms.

To commemorate the day, Ritse launched Nayi Chetna 3.0, a gender-focused initiative, and 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a campaign running until December 10. She called upon government agencies and non-governmental organizations to coordinate with one another for activities aimed at increasing public awareness on this issue and combating violence against women.

Under the theme "Unite to End Violence Against Women," a joint coordination was taken up by the Social Welfare Department, Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, the Nagaland State Livelihood Mission, and district administrations of Chumoukedima and Dimapur.

Progress has thus been made, even as the persistence of violence against women encourages greater and collective efforts to secure a safer, more equitable society. Families and communities are called upon to adopt concrete action meant to transcend entrenched attitudes and champion equality between the sexes.

The leaders and advocates of Nagaland hope that these initiatives will inspire meaningful change, so violence against women becomes a thing of the past.