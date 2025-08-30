Nagaland State Lottery Results - 30th August 2025: Dear Morning & Evening Draws

Timetable and Lottery Categories

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted three times a day: Morning, Day, and Evening. Different lotteries are conducted daily, and their names vary in respect of the prize money distribution. However, the maximum prize offered in these lotteries is ₹1 Crore, along with the Super Prize amount. The main categories of the daily lotteries are Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening, which all cost ₹6 for a ticket.

This is a progressive tabular schedule of the Nagaland State Lottery:

Day 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 8:00 PM

Monday Dear Dwarka Dear Desert Dear Finch

Tuesday Dear Godavari Dear Wave Dear Goose

Wednesday Dear Indus Dear Hill Dear Pelican

Thursday Dear Mahanadi Dear Lake Dear Sandpiper

Friday Dear Meghna Dear Mountain Dear Seagull

Saturday Dear Narmada Dear River Dear Stork

Sunday Dear Yamuna Dear Sea Dear Toucan

Ticket Details

• Dear Morning

5.80 Crores tickets in series range from 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L, while the serial number will range between 00000 and 99999. The price of a single ticket is ₹6/-.

• Dear Day: 2.80 Crores tickets will be printed in series from 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L with the serial number being 00000 to 99999. Cost of each ticket is ₹ 6.

• Dear Evening: Series from 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L followed by serial numbers 00000 to 99999 will be printed in totality of 7.00 Crores tickets and the price for each ticket will be ₹6.

• Nagaland's Legalized Lottery Industry

In India, only 13 states have legalized the conduction and playing of lottery games. Nagaland is one of these states, where the practice has been legally permitted since 1967. Other states where lottery is legal include Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. In contrast, the rest of the states in India have imposed a total ban on the conduction and playing of lottery games.

Where to Find Results

Nagaland State Lottery Result can be seen on the web-based platforms of Lottery Sambad (লটারি সংবাদ), Dhankesari, and the Official Government Gazette. Normally, the results are published soon after the draws.

How to Claim Your Prize

If you win a prize in the Nagaland State Lottery, you must follow these steps to claim your prize:

1. Submit the winning ticket along with a copy of the lottery claim form.

2. The ticket should be whole and not torn.

3. A government-recognized photo ID and passport-sized photographs should be attached with the claim form.

4. Tampered or mutilated tickets will not be accepted.

5. For prizes up to ₹10,000, payment can be made through the respective distributor, stockist, agent, or seller authorized by the state government.

6. For prizes above ₹10,000, the claim has to be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the Nodal Office within 30 days from the date of the draw. The payment will be made within 60 days of the submission of the claim.

The Nagaland State Lottery has been a significant source of revenue for the state and, in turn, benefited the government and the people. Its constant and varied offerings give excitement and financial opportunities to the residents of Nagaland, while its effects strongly contribute to the fiscal health of the state. The process and steps taken ensure that anyone involved in the lottery can enjoy a smooth experience with or without receiving a prize.