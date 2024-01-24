Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 24th January, 2024 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Update: Only 13 Indian states are legally allowed to conduct lottery games by the government of India. Nagaland is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Nagaland lottery game is known as "Nagaland state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. A complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games apart from these above states. Check Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/
Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Official Result - 24th January, 2024
Nagaland state lottery result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
Consolation prize Rs 1,000/- all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers: 93E 84688
2nd Prize: 34C 11606 39D 84842 49E 08204 57C 18410 73C 17168 74E 43670 77A 49141 83J 84113 91K 57944 94B 82043
3rd Prize: 14995 24480 24711 24836 37780 76141 78861 83409 83868 96032
4th Prize: /- 0141 0654 0924 3316 3338 5189 6567 7730 9948 9976
5th Prize: 0260 0315 1005 2283 6044 6059 6978 7959 8965 9155
6th Prize: 0002 0952 2631 3451 4005 5174 6417 6938 8405 9271 0044 1179 2835 3488 4009 5429 6426 7075 8527 9281 0106 1202 2853 3552 4379 5528 6432 7081 8529 9481 0119 1277 3010 3586 4544 5629 6486 7397 8540 9567 0176 1346 3045 3608 4578 5888 6496 7592 8617 9596 0251 1595 3231 3696 4834 5955 6589 7642 8688 9623 0278 1669 3295 3758 5026 6002 6637 7708 8947 9770 0324 1804 3326 3896 5055 6149 6641 7757 9000 9791 0577 2154 3367 3903 5093 6198 6716 7799 9011 9833 0819 2350 3380 3967 5170 6248 6926 7819 9248 9954
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember
The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...
Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)
Copy of the claim forms available online
A government-recognised photo ID and
A Passport size photographs
NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.
FAQ: Is Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is Legal?
Yes. Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.
FAQ: How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result?
Nagaland State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.
FAQ: Who Operates Lottery Sambad?
The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.
FAQ: How I can buy Nagaland state lottery ticket online ?
Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.
FAQ: Who can buy Nagaland lottery ?
Anyone can buy & play Nagaland state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.