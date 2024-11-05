Nagaland: Theological Groups & Others Denounce the 'Murder' of Theology Student

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Theological Colleges Association while condemning the murder of final-year Bachelor of Theology student Noghuvi K. Sumi said, "This vicious act is an attack on the very right to live. That the boy was finally shot dead can put no question to this being a premeditated kill."

Association NTCA President Dr. Alem Sangtam said in the statement: "In cold blood, murdering a student only ruins lives but also robs the land of its future. Such unbearable violence must be ended, and it is on your shoulders to deliver justice.".

NTCA condoled with Noghuvi's family over the painful loss and urged the authorities to act promptly on this case, punishing them accordingly.

The Sümi Theological Association (STA), that umbrella body of students and church workers in theology, also expressed shock and condemnation in regard to Noghuvi's death. Member of the Integrated Mission Seminary in Dimapur, Sumi, the tragic death has "left irreparable scars on the lives of his family and friends," so it has affected the community.

The STA denounced the murder as a "senseless act of violence" and an "acute violation of human rights and dignity." This evil act is a grave affront to human rights and basic dignity, as manifested by the statement. Taking an innocent person's life without fear in a Christian society is the kind of crime that can never be pardoned under any given circumstance. Such evil deeds can never find a home within our Christian state.

The STA appealed to all the state law enforcement agencies to investigate the crime seriously and bring the perpetrators to book quickly. It appealed to all the churches and religious organizations in Nagaland to unite and condemn this unacceptable act and strive towards creating a peaceful society where such atrocities never occur again.

The Dimapur Sumi Council (DSC) also mourned and condemned the murder of Noghuvi Sumi. They termed it a grave violation of the fundamental right to life and pointed out the massive destruction it causes to families, communities, and society in general. The DSC strongly condemned the act while offering condolences and prayers for Noghuvi's family and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served. They also urged the public to unite in spreading compassion, bringing in a safer society for everybody.

The Dimapur Naga Students' Union (DNSU) condemned the brutal killing of Noghuvi K. Sumi whose body was recovered from the Walford area, Dimapur. DNSU said the murder was "a heinous act" reflecting a disturbing disregard for human life and bringing widespread outrage and sorrow to the community.

DNSU President Hinoto P. Aomi and General Secretary Michael Kath demanded an immediate investigation of the incident, publicly declaring that justice be meted out to this victim. "There must be no letup in the pursuit of leads on this case of fratricide, killing comrade Noghuvi.".

The union called upon the public to assist the authorities in investigating the case through any relevant information. With the incident, the DNSU vowed to stand together with Noghuvi K. Sumi's family and friends in promoting accountability and justice.