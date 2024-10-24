Nagaland: Union Law Minister Assures Financial Assistance To Complete Construction Of High Court Building

KOHIMA: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has guaranteed financial support to Nagaland to complete the construction of its new high court building and facilitate the establishment of a separate high court in the state.
Meghwal made this announcement during an interactive session with the media on Wednesday while inspecting the ongoing high court construction at Meriema.
Meghwal, who is on the second day of his visit to Nagaland, said that he had a “very good” meeting with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during which they discussed pending issues related to the high court, including its inauguration, financial assistance, and IT infrastructure at the new complex.
To further discuss this issue, Nagaland’s Advisor for Law and Justice, along with the Commissioner and Secretary of Law and Justice, would be invited to Delhi for a meeting during the parliament’s winter session, Meghwal said.
This meeting will also include central government officials, including the Secretary of Justice and Secretary of Expenditure, to deliberate on finding a viable solution.
Reiterating his commitment to solving the high court issues “at the earliest," he also expressed his gratitude to the contractor responsible for the construction of the main high court building, which is 99% complete.
During their meeting, the Nagaland CM also insisted the Union Law Minister to release the funds. “Reiterated the need for release of funds for completion of the long-pending new High Court Complex. Hopeful for a favourable response from the ministry to have an efficient justice delivery system in the state,” CM Rio posted on X.
As per sources, granting Nagaland a separate High Court would require the Parliament to revisit the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.
ALSO READ: Naga Students Stand Firm: Opposition to Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing Intensifies
ALSO WATCH: