Nagaland: Union Law Minister Assures Financial Assistance To Complete Construction Of High Court Building

KOHIMA: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has guaranteed financial support to Nagaland to complete the construction of its new high court building and facilitate the establishment of a separate high court in the state.

Meghwal made this announcement during an interactive session with the media on Wednesday while inspecting the ongoing high court construction at Meriema.

Meghwal, who is on the second day of his visit to Nagaland, said that he had a “very good” meeting with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during which they discussed pending issues related to the high court, including its inauguration, financial assistance, and IT infrastructure at the new complex.