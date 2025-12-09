Nagaland University researchers turn pineapple waste into valuable products

KOHIMA: A research team from Nagaland University, the state's only Central university, has demonstrated how pineapple processing waste can be transformed into value-added products.

Varsity officials said that research findings offer practical, sustainable solutions that can boost rural livelihoods while reducing the environmental impact of fruit waste.

Pineapple is one of the world's most widely grown tropical fruits, with India being among its major producers. Within the country, Nagaland has become a notable pineapple-growing region, known for fruit that is exceptionally sweet, rich in juice and low in fibre.

The 'Kew' variety is widely cultivated, with the 'Queen' variety grown in smaller pockets.

According to the official, government initiatives such as the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), and other organic value-chain programmes have encouraged farmers to take up pineapple cultivation on a commercial scale.

Nagaland's Chumoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur, Kiphire, and Mokokchung districts are among the state's key pineapple-producing areas.

Pineapple processing generates large quantities of peel, pomace, core and crown, much of which is discarded. Additional waste occurs due to rough handling and poor storage, posing significant environmental concerns.

These by-products, although often treated as waste, are rich in fibre, proteins, pectin, vitamins and minerals. When left unmanaged, they contribute to landfill accumulation, contamination and higher disposal costs.

However, the same waste materials can serve as suitable substrates for fermentation and other value-added applications.

Vinegar production is one such avenue, as the sugar-rich residues provide an ideal base for alcoholic and acetic fermentation. Vinegar has long been used as a preservative and condiment, and fruit-based vinegars are increasingly noted for their functional and nutritional benefits.

The cutting-edge finding demonstrates the potential to replace the highly expensive apple-based vinegar, thereby paving the way for sustainable waste utilisation and enhanced revenue generation in the commercial pineapple-growing belt. (IANS)

Also read: Nagaland Study: Rapid Soil Degradation in Dhansiripar Region