Nagaland Unveils Its First Digital Botanical Garden In Kohima

KOHIMA: The first digital botanical garden developed through the new Digital Tree Guide Initiative was unveiled at the State Botanical Garden on Aradurah Hill, New Ministers’ Hill, Kohima on November 4.

Envisaging its vision, Conservator of Forests, Rongsenlemla Imchen highlighted its crucial role in conserving endangered species, supporting scientific research, and providing recreational spaces.

Imchen shed light on the garden’s unique high-tech features including QR-coded trees for interactive learning. She urged its staff to document Nagaland’s traditional conservation practices, acknowledging the garden’s importance as a resource for both scientific study and public enjoyment.