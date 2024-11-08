Nagaland Unveils Its First Digital Botanical Garden In Kohima

KOHIMA: The first digital botanical garden developed through the new Digital Tree Guide Initiative was unveiled at the State Botanical Garden on Aradurah Hill, New Ministers’ Hill, Kohima on November 4.
Envisaging its vision, Conservator of Forests, Rongsenlemla Imchen highlighted its crucial role in conserving endangered species, supporting scientific research, and providing recreational spaces.
Imchen shed light on the garden’s unique high-tech features including QR-coded trees for interactive learning. She urged its staff to document Nagaland’s traditional conservation practices, acknowledging the garden’s importance as a resource for both scientific study and public enjoyment.
Forester Jeiàng Konyak led a demonstration engaging Eco Club students in tagging 100 trees with QR codes. This initiative was spearheaded by the Silviculture Division to promote ecological awareness.
The Conservator of Forests began tagging the trees by marking a Pinus patula, followed by tags placed by the State Silviculturist and Forest Ranger on an Eucalyptus species and Exbucklandia populnea, respectively. To protect tree growth, QR tags were attached using springs, allowing for expansion over time.
The event saw the active participation of Eco Club students from Government High School, Forest Colony, contributing to this conservation milestone.
