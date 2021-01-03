NDRF combats wildfire in scenic Dzukou Valley in Kohima district

DZUKOU: As many as 60 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to extinguish the wildfire in the scenic Dzukou Valley in Kohima district of Nagaland.



According to reports, three helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to fight the wildfire.

IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter was deployed for the fire-fighting mission at the valley near Kohima, while a C-130J Hercules aircraft airlifted the nine-tonne load with 48 NDRF personnel from Guwahati to Dimapur. IAF is deploying three more helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket," informed IAF via Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured assistance to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contain the wildfire on the Manipur-Nagaland boundary.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "The NDRF HQs has now deployed 60 personnel at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley. Also two helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed to fight the wildfire.

''Thanks to Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shahji, Dr Jitendra Singh and all concerned for the swift response." (Agencies)

