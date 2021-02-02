Rockslide on NH-29, DC Dimapur Orders Total Restriction of Movement

DIMAPUR: Major rockslide on NH-29 Near T L Park Area, between Chumukedima and Kukidolong has damaged at least three vehicles causing injuries to two people on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The segment was hit by a rockslide, sometime after 10:00 am, approximately 1.5km from the Chümoukedima police check post towards Kukidolong.

Dimapur police have already issued traffic advice in view of the rockslide. Dimapur Police shared the traffic advisory on Twitter. The traffic advice read, 'Road blocked by a rockslide on NH29 near T L Park Area.'



Road blocked by a rockslide on NH29 near T L Park area. — dimapur police (@dimapurpolice) February 2, 2021

According to reports, two vehicles have been crushed and another partially damaged by the rockslide and at least two persons have been pulled out of the crushed car and taken to hospital in a serious condition.

More details regarding the rockslide and injured persons are yet to come out.

Meanwhile, police sources have informed that the actual number of vehicles affected due to the rockslide can be established only after the rock piles are cleared. The clearing process might go on for an entire day.

In view of heavy rockslides between Chumukedima Police check post till New Chumukedima Village, the Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur Rajesh Soundararajan on February 2nd said the road from Chathe River Bridge (Patkai bridge) to Kukidolong is closed with immediate effect till further order.

The road stretch from Police Check Gate to T L Park area on NH29 will be closed #indefinitely for vehicle traffic till debris is cleared completely at the rock slide affected area.Alternate route Chumoukedima-Pimla-Mhainamtsi-Medziphema pic.twitter.com/3Tv958dkOz — dimapur police (@dimapurpolice) February 2, 2021

The DC further mentioned that the restriction is required as a precautionary measure to prevent any injury, loss of lives and damage to property.

DC Soundararajan has also advised the general public to take the alternative route from Dimapur to Kohima and Kohima to Dimapur for light vehicles only, which is accessible via 7th Mile – New DC office – Shokhuvi – Razaphe – Mhaikam – Pimla – Mhainamtsi – Jhornapani / Medziphema and vice versa.

This stretch of road has seen frequent cases of rockslides. In September 2020, passengers of a car narrowly escapade when large rocks fell on their vehicle, completely crushing it, at the Chumukedima stretch of NH-29

