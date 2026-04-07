1,500 Tourists Stranded in Sikkim's Lachen After Road Breach; Evacuation Underway via 17,000-Feet Pass

Around 1,500 tourists, along with approximately 169 vehicles and 79 bikes, are currently stranded in Lachen in Sikkim's Mangan district after a road breach near Tarum Chu Bridge forced the temporary closure of the Lachen axis.

The blockage on the Lachen-Chungthang road has cut off the usual evacuation route, prompting authorities to plan an alternative passage through the Dongkya La Pass — a high-altitude mountain route sitting at over 17,000 feet above sea level.

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