Army supports community-led adventure tourism in North Sikkim

YUMTHANG VALLEY: The Indian Army provides support to the local community of Yumthang Valley by providing specialized high-altitude adventure equipment to strengthen community-led tourism initiatives in the region.

According to Defence PRO, the equipment includes camping gear, climbing essentials, safety items, cooking sets and basic high-altitude support equipment.

The Defence PRO said that these initiatives will enable villagers to set up structured adventure camps for the daily footfall of 20-25 tourists visiting the valley. With this support, local youth will be able to offer guided trekking, camping and basic adventure experiences in a safe and organized manner.

Pema Dorjee, Pipon, Lachung Dzumsa, who is overseeing the community venture, said, "This support allows our youth to organize adventure activities in a structured way and welcome more visitors with confidence. It strengthens our ability to manage tourism responsibly and create sustainable livelihood opportunities."

The Army officials stated that the initiative enhances local capacity, promotes responsible tourism and supports economic growth in one of Sikkim's most picturesque high-altitude regions.

According to Defence PRO, the effort also complements the Indian Army's broader outreach initiatives in North Sikkim, including Ranbhoomi Darshan, which aims to promote border-area tourism and deepen community engagement across the region. (ANI)

