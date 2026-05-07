CM Extends Support to Sikkim Revival and Healing Festival organised by Church Council

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday met members of the organising committee of the upcoming Sikkim Revival and Healing Festival, and extended his best wishes for the success of the event scheduled to be held in Gangtok next week.

Sharing details of the meeting through a social media post, the Chief Minister said the delegation was led by Minister G. T. Dhungel and Political Secretary Jacob Khaling. The three-day festival, organised by the Sikkim Pentecostal Church Council, will be held from May 11 to 13 at Paljor Stadium.

"Met the organising committee of the Sikkim Revival & Healing Festival this morning at my official residence. I extend my best wishes for the success of this event," Tamang said in the post.

The event is expected to witness participation from members of the Christian community from across Sikkim and neighbouring states, with prayer sessions, spiritual discourses, gospel music performances and community outreach activities likely to form part of the programme.

The festival holds significance for the Christian community in Sikkim, where churches and faith-based organisations regularly organise revival gatherings aimed at promoting spiritual awareness, social harmony and community bonding. Such events are often attended by religious leaders, youth groups and worshippers from different districts of the Himalayan state and are viewed as platforms for collective prayer and cultural interaction. (IANS)

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