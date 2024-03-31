ECI prohibits exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission issued a notification announcing a prohibition on conducting and publishing exit polls connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls scheduled in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Friday.

The prohibition period is set to commence from 7 a.m. on April 19, and conclude at 6:30 p.m. on June 1. This restriction applies to all forms of media, including print, electronic, social media platforms and other mass message dissemination forums.

The display of any election-related content, including the results of opinion polls or any other survey, on electronic media will be prohibited during the 48-hour period until the conclusion of the polling process for both LS general elections along with the Assembly polls. (IANS)

