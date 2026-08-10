‘Express our love, goodwill towards Tricolour’: Sikkim BJP chief on Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra

GANGTOK: The Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra was organised in Sikkim on Sunday as part of the Independence Day celebrations, with Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa saying the campaign aims to express “love and goodwill” towards the national flag and honour freedom fighters and Army personnel guarding the country’s borders.

Speaking to the reporters during the yatra in Gangtok, Thapa said, “This is part of our Independence Day programme. We organised this following a directive from the Government of India to conduct programmes marking Independence Day from August 9 to August 14.”

He said the main objective of the programme was to express respect for the national flag and remember those who contributed to the country’s freedom.

“The primary objective was to express our love and goodwill towards the Indian flag. Today, we honour our brave freedom fighters. We also organised this rally to remember and acknowledge our Army personnel who are working in border areas to protect our nation,” Thapa said.

He added that the party would take the Tricolour to households across the state as part of the campaign.

“Starting tomorrow, we are distributing the Tricolour to every household, and our workers will be going door-to-door to help display the flag,” the Sikkim BJP chief said. The initiative was organised as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and aimed at encouraging citizens to celebrate the Tricolour not merely as a national symbol but as an embodiment of India’s unity, sovereignty and shared national identity. (ANI)

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