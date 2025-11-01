Heavy snowfall blankets Indo-China border; red alert issued in Sikkim

GANGTOK: Fresh snowfall blanketed the higher reaches of the Indo-China border, including the Nathula Pass area, on Friday, bringing temperatures down sharply across Sikkim. The mercury dipped to sub-zero levels in several high-altitude regions, disrupting movement along key mountain routes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy snowfall was recorded in and around Nathula, Kupup, and Tsomgo (Changu) Lake since early morning. The IMD has issued a red alert for Sikkim, warning of continued severe weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

Local authorities have advised tourists and transport operators to avoid travel to higher elevations as roads have become slippery due to snow accumulation. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) teams are working continuously to clear the snow and ensure essential connectivity.

Residents have been urged to take necessary precautions, while the state government has placed disaster response teams on standby.

Officials said temperatures in the Nathula region could drop further overnight, marking one of the season's earliest and heaviest snowfalls. (ANI)

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang Turned into a Winter Wonderland as Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life