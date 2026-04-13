Indian Army Launches Sikkim's First Border Community Radio Station

The Indian Army has launched 88.4 FM Radio Sikkim Sundari, Sikkim's first Border Village Community Radio Station, in East Sikkim. The station is designed to improve communication and information access in remote high-altitude border areas where mobile and internet connectivity remain severely limited.
The initiative directly addresses the everyday challenges faced by communities living in geographic isolation, dealing with harsh mountain weather and poor digital reach.
Radio Sikkim Sundari will air local news, weather updates, and information on government welfare schemes. It will also promote regional culture and give a platform to community issues that rarely get wider attention.
Programmes on agriculture, education, and community development are also part of the station's planned lineup.
Local youth will get a direct opportunity to participate in broadcasts, helping them build communication skills while contributing meaningfully to community engagement.
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The station was inaugurated in the presence of senior officers of the Trishakti Corps, civil administration representatives, and members of the local community.
A senior military official said the station would help connect communities, amplify local voices, and support development in one of India's most remote regions.
In a separate development, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), Jitendra Prasad, VSM, visited the landslide-affected area at Taramchu in North Sikkim — one of the most geographically challenging stretches in the region.
He personally assessed the ground situation, interacted with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel at the site, and reviewed ongoing restoration efforts.
Prasad issued directions to expedite fresh work so the route can reopen at the earliest. He stressed that in remote and sensitive border areas, roads are not just infrastructure — they are critical for survival, local development, and keeping border communities connected to the rest of the country.
Defence PRO noted that the visit strengthened personnel morale and reflected BRO's commitment to leading from the front in the most demanding conditions.