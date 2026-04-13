Indian Army Launches Sikkim's First Border Community Radio Station

The Indian Army has launched 88.4 FM Radio Sikkim Sundari, Sikkim's first Border Village Community Radio Station, in East Sikkim. The station is designed to improve communication and information access in remote high-altitude border areas where mobile and internet connectivity remain severely limited.

The initiative directly addresses the everyday challenges faced by communities living in geographic isolation, dealing with harsh mountain weather and poor digital reach.

Radio Sikkim Sundari will air local news, weather updates, and information on government welfare schemes. It will also promote regional culture and give a platform to community issues that rarely get wider attention.

Programmes on agriculture, education, and community development are also part of the station's planned lineup.

Local youth will get a direct opportunity to participate in broadcasts, helping them build communication skills while contributing meaningfully to community engagement.

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