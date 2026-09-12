Lachen Reopens for Tourists as Sikkim Sets Strict Travel Timings on Lachen-Lachung Route

GANGTOK: Lachen in Sikkim has reopened for tourist movement following the recent reopening of the Lachen axis at Taram Chu, with the Mangan district administration introducing specific timings for vehicular movement along the Lachen-Lachung route to ensure safe travel.

As per a traffic regulation order issued on September 10, tourist and other light vehicles travelling from Gangtok and Mangan towards Lachen and Lachung will have to cross the Toong Check Post by 4 pm. Vehicles travelling downhill from Lachen and Lachung towards Mangan and Gangtok will also be required to cross the check post by the same deadline.

The timing has been introduced in view of the prevailing road and weather conditions in the region, along with terrain-related constraints. Authorities have also cited the need to avoid night travel and ensure that vehicles reach their destinations before nightfall. (ANI)

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