Mizoram Governor VK Singh arrives in Sikkim on two-day visit

SILIGURI: Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) VK Singh (PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC) arrived at Bagdogra Airport on Saturday for a two-day official visit to Sikkim. The Governor's tour, scheduled from October 25 to 26, 2025, is part of an official engagement during which he has been accorded State Guest status by the Government of Sikkim.

On his arrival, General Singh was received by Assistant Protocol Officer Gopal Pathak from the Home Department, Government of Sikkim, along with officials from the Home Department, Bagdogra Airport, and TIC, Bagdogra. (ANI)

