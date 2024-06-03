Prem Singh Tamang stakes claim to form next Sikkim government, won by 7000 votes

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has staked claim to form the next government after it swept the state assembly polls by winning 31 out of 32 seats. Prem Singh Tamang, the incumbent Chief Minister of Sikkim and leader of the SKM party has won the elections from the Rhenock Assembly seat.

Tamang defeated Som Nath Poudyal by over 7,000 votes. The Sikkim Chief Minister received 10,094 votes while Poudyal got 3,050 votes. The Chief of SKM Tamang met the Governor and staked claims to form the next government.

Tamang fought the Assembly polls from two seats and won both. His wife Krishna Kumari Rai also won the polls by defeating the opposition candidate Bimal Rai from the Namchi-Singhithang assembly segment. Krishna Kumari Rai received 7907 votes winning the polls by a margin of 5,302 votes.

Five-time former Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Kumar Chamling had been trailing behind the ruling party SKM's candidate Bhoj Raj Rai as per the latest trends in the counting of votes. He was looking to win a record ninth-term win from the Poklok-Kamrang assembly constituency but lost the elections. Meanwhile, the opposition party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won only one constituency this time. BJP, Congress and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) who fought polls separately failed to open their accounts.

Elections in Sikkim were held on April 19 and the counting of votes began at 6 AM on Saturday. In the 2019 assembly polls, SKM won 17 seats narrowly defeating the opposition party SDF. (IANS)

