Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia Quits Electoral Politics After 2024 Sikkim Assembly Election

GANGTOK: Former Indian national football team captain and prominent politician from Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Bhaichung Bhutia announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from electoral politics. In public statement Bhutia extended his congratulations to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. He also congratulated his party the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for their success in the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Election.

Reflecting on his decision Bhutia expressed, "After 2024 election results I have come to realization that electoral politics is simply not for me. I am therefore quitting all forms of electoral politics with immediate effect." The former footballer emphasized his desire to introspect. He wants to pursue other personal goals. Aiming to rediscover his purpose.

Bhutia, who contested the Barfung Assembly constituency in Namchi district faced significant setback in June when he was defeated by Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia of the SKM by margin of 4,346 votes. Despite his loss he remains optimistic about future governance of Sikkim. He expressed hope that the current administration will fulfill its promises and lead the state towards greater development.

In his statement Bhutia shared his regret over not being able to implement his vision for development of sports and tourism in Sikkim. "My only regret is that I felt I had great ideas with regard to development of sports and tourism. Given a chance, I would have loved to implement them. Thus I would have contributed to growth of the state in very honest and sincere way" he said.

Quoting Lord Buddha, Bhutia reiterated that his intentions in politics were always noble. He extended heartfelt gratitude to his supporters. Issued an apology to anyone he may have inadvertently hurt during his political journey. "I wish to thank everyone who supported me through thick and thin."

"I am also sincerely sorry if I hurt anyone unknowingly or knowingly. As we say in football, please take it in the spirit of the game," he concluded. Bhutia’s departure from politics marks end of significant chapter in his life allowing him to focus on personal growth and other aspirations.