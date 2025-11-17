Sikkim News

Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa hails NDA win in Bihar polls

Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa on Sunday praised the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, calling it a triumph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership
GANGTOK: Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa on Sunday praised the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, calling it a triumph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption efforts.

Speaking to the reporters, DR Thapa said, "For the NDA's landslide victory in Bihar, I want to thank the people of Bihar profusely... This victory in Bihar is a victory for PM Modi's visionary leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption..."

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. (ANI)

