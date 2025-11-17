Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa hails NDA win in Bihar polls

GANGTOK: Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa on Sunday praised the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, calling it a triumph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption efforts.

Speaking to the reporters, DR Thapa said, "For the NDA's landslide victory in Bihar, I want to thank the people of Bihar profusely... This victory in Bihar is a victory for PM Modi's visionary leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption..."

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. (ANI)

