Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Chairs High-Level Meet to Prepare for PM Modi's Visit During 50th Statehood Celebrations

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday chaired a high-level coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok to review and streamline preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state later this month.

The visit holds special significance as it coincides with the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's Statehood — a milestone the Chief Minister described as a moment of immense pride and joy for the people of the state.

"Arrangements Must Reflect the Highest Standards"

Tamang emphasised that all arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit must reflect the highest standards of efficiency, dignity, and excellence, in keeping with Sikkim's legacy of warmth and hospitality.

A comprehensive review of preparedness was undertaken during the meeting, covering logistics, security arrangements, and the overall programme framework.

Officials engaged in detailed discussions to ensure seamless coordination among departments, timely execution of responsibilities, and smooth delivery of every aspect of the visit.

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