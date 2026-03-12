Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Launches 'Connect to CM' Programme, Links 34 Block Centres via Video Conference

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired the inaugural Mukhyamantri Jan Sambadh Programme under the state's "Connect to CM" platform at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok on Tuesday, in what the government described as a first-of-its-kind direct governance initiative aimed at bringing welfare delivery to the doorstep of citizens.
The programme connected 34 Block Administrative Centres (BACs) across the state through video conferencing, enabling real-time interaction between the Chief Minister, Block Development Officers, and beneficiaries from different districts.
During the programme, a large number of beneficiaries from the DESME BPL category and other economically weaker sections received assistance under several state welfare initiatives.
These included the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme, Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant, Chief Minister's Self-Employment Assistance Scheme, Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana, land allotment for the landless, the Chief Minister Education Assistance Scheme for poor students, and government employment opportunities.
Tamang said beneficiaries were selected through a rigorous and transparent verification process to ensure support reached the most deserving individuals.
A key feature of the programme was the Chief Minister's assurance that official orders and benefits would be delivered directly at the respective BACs within a week, removing the need for beneficiaries to travel long distances to government offices — a significant relief for residents in Sikkim's remote hill areas.
Tamang said programmes like Mukhyamantri Jan Sambadh are designed to reduce administrative hurdles, cut expenses for the public, and make government services more accessible at the grassroots level. He added that such programmes would be organised once every two months to strengthen transparency and service delivery across the state.