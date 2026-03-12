Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Launches 'Connect to CM' Programme, Links 34 Block Centres via Video Conference

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired the inaugural Mukhyamantri Jan Sambadh Programme under the state's "Connect to CM" platform at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok on Tuesday, in what the government described as a first-of-its-kind direct governance initiative aimed at bringing welfare delivery to the doorstep of citizens.

The programme connected 34 Block Administrative Centres (BACs) across the state through video conferencing, enabling real-time interaction between the Chief Minister, Block Development Officers, and beneficiaries from different districts.

