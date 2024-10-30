Sikkim Duo Shines At Taekwondo Championship In Bangkok; Clinches Gold

BANGKOK: In a proud moment for the state and the country, Sikkim’s international taekwondo player, Master Trilok Subba, and national player, Dikki Ongnu Bhutia won prestigious gold medals at the 10th Tirak International Taekwondo Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Representing India, Master Trilok Subba clinched the gold medal in the senior individual masters category, while Dikki Ongnu Bhutia claimed glory in the sub-junior female individual poomsae event.

By doing so, the Sikkim duo have not only brought laurels to their home state but to the entire nation. They have been showered with praise from all quarters for their remarkable achievements on the international arena.