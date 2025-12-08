Sikkim: Family, locals demand justice after fatal hit-and-run in Gangtok

GANGTOK: Tensions escalated in Gangtok after a fatal hit-and-run involving a fast food delivery rider claimed the life of Jigmee Chungdi Bhutia, prompting widespread public outrage. The incident occurred a few days ago, and Bhutia succumbed to his injuries during treatment, leaving behind his wife, young child, a sister and elderly mother.

In the aftermath, grieving family members and local residents gathered outside the Sadar Police Station demanding swift justice and accountability.

Protesters insisted that all outlets of that particular fast food company in Sikkim remain shut until the investigation is completed and justice is delivered.

Bhutia’s sister accused the company of negligence and demanded justice, saying, “My brother was the sole breadwinner of our family. We have not received justice yet.”

Protesters also alleged that the fast food delivery rider involved in the accident did not possess the required vehicle and driving documents.

They questioned what they described as inconsistent enforcement by authorities, pointing out that ordinary citizens are frequently stopped for document checks, while riders employed by major companies often escape scrutiny.

The locals accused the fast-food company of “pathetic management” and demanded that it take full responsibility for the incident.

The victim’s family and supporters have vowed to continue their protests until justice is delivered.

Police officials stated that the case is under active investigation and that appropriate action will be taken once facts are established. (ANI)

