Sikkim: Filmmaker Tribeni Rai’s “Shape of Momo” Nominated For NFDC Film Bazaar

GANGTOK: Tribeny Rai, a budding filmmaker from Sikkim, is gaining recognition, both on the national stage and on the international arena, with her debut feature-length Nepali film, “Shape of Momo.”

The National Film Development Corporation of India's (NFDC) Film Bazaar 2024 has nominated the movie, which has been shot entirely in her home state, for the prestigious Work-in-Progress Lab.

The plot of “Shape of Momo” revolves around the heartfelt story of Bishnu and her multi-generational family of women challenging patriarchal society. The film delves into themes of identity, freedom, and the challenges modern women face in traditional communities.