Sikkim: Filmmaker Tribeni Rai’s “Shape of Momo” Nominated For NFDC Film Bazaar

GANGTOK: Tribeny Rai, a budding filmmaker from Sikkim, is gaining recognition, both on the national stage and on the international arena, with her debut feature-length Nepali film, “Shape of Momo.”
The National Film Development Corporation of India's (NFDC) Film Bazaar 2024 has nominated the movie, which has been shot entirely in her home state, for the prestigious Work-in-Progress Lab.
The plot of “Shape of Momo” revolves around the heartfelt story of Bishnu and her multi-generational family of women challenging patriarchal society. The film delves into themes of identity, freedom, and the challenges modern women face in traditional communities.
With coverage in major publications like Hindustan Times and global entertainment platform Variety, Rai’s achievement have garnered widespread media attention.
Highlighting the lab’s access to industry networks and expert feedback as essential for the film’s final version, Rai shared her excitement about the opportunity.
The NFDC Work-in-Progress Lab has played a significant role in shaping South Asian films for international recognition, supporting films like “Lipstick Under My Burkha” and “Ship of Theseus,” which went on to find critical success, winning awards at the Busan International Film Festival.
The stage is set for Tribeny Rai's “Shape of Momo” to make its mark to the audience, thereby elevating Sikkim’s growing presence in the Indian and international film industry.
