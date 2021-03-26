Sikkim Government clamps night curfew to keep a check on rising Covid-19 cases

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Government on Wednesday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect to keep a check on the rising Covid-19 cases. In a press release issued by the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang it stated that night curfew was imposed in the state from Wednesday after 10 PM. Taking to social media Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang stated, "It has been decided to close restaurants, bars, discos, pubs and gyms at 10 pm throughout the state, Tamang said in a social media post. Vehicles too will be barred from plying in the state after 10.30 pm.



However, the restriction shall not apply to commercial goods vehicle including LCVs and vehiccles on emergency duty. The Chief Minister further appealed to the people of Sikkim to abide by the COVID-19 protocols and wear masks and continue to follow social distancing. All schools, institutions and establishments shall carry out special drive to ensure that the students, employees and customers continue to follow the COVID norms. The police shall also increase vigil, create awareness and strictly enforce the norms in public places, stated the press release.

The decision was taken by CM Tamang soon after he attended the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers from different States and UTs to review the situation arising out of the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country. PM Modi had warned the Chief Ministers of an ''emerging second wave of the Coronavirus'', in view of the rising cases in the country.

While addressing the Chief Ministers, PM Modi said, ''If we don't stop this right now, then there could be a situation of a nationwide outbreak. We have to immediately stop the emerging second peak and take big and decisive steps.'' The PM stressed on the need to develop micro containment zones and adopt a strategy on the basis of ''test, track and treat'' and implement the same pro-actively. The PM further urged the State governments to step up measures including ramping up of vaccination drive, increasing RT-PCR testing and maintaining the COVID-19 protocols to put a halt to the surging cases. Earlier, Tamang tweeted, ''I was a part of the video conference called on by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji concerning the recent rise in COVID cases in the country. The Hon'ble Prime Minister stressed on strengthening the COVID protocols and also directed to prepare the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for special care and prevention of the disease. Similarly, he urged everyone to refrain from any form of wastage of the vaccines and follow the slogan 'Dabhai bhi aur Kadhai bhi.'

''I appeal to the people of Sikkim to regularly wear masks and continue to follow social distancing and the COVID protocols to remain safe.

LATEST COVID TALLY: As on March 24, Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,210, an official said on Wednesday. Both the new cases were reported from East Sikkim district, said Information Education & Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia .

The Himalayan State now has 43 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,935 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the State is 135 while 97 patients have migrated to other States, added Bhutia. Sikkim has so far tested 82,162 samples for COVID-19, including tested 235 samples in the last 24 hours, he added. (Agencies)

