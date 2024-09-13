Sikkim Government Offers Free Bus Rides to PwDs and BPL Women

GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has announced free bus travel for two important sections of society-namely the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category of women-considering inclusiveness. Henceforth, these travelers will be able to travel on both intra- and inter-state bus services free of cost without paying any fare, thereby mitigating their load of locomotion mobility and economics.

This concession of 100% can be availed on all government-run bus services in view of an official notification issued by the transport department of Sikkim. The decision comes as part of the state's current promise to improve the lives of its weakest citizens.

Eligible PwDs are required to carry the UDID card as proof of a disability of 40% or more for availing this benefit. It is issued by the central government, and it will be considered valid proof for accessing this concession. The UDID initiative in itself aims at bringing in uniformity in disability certification, making it easier for persons with disabilities to prove their eligibility for availing different welfare benefits accrued to them under the various schemes of the Centre in every part of the country.

It requires a BPL certificate issued by the DESME in the case of women below the poverty line (BPL category). This gives them the proof of economic standing and, therefore, exemption from fare.

The launching of this scheme has been a paradigm shift in Sikkim's approach toward social welfare. The move to make transportation free for these groups means the government is taking cognizance of challenges they face day in and day out. Where it really counts, mass transportation provides the lifeline to education, employment, healthcare, and a host of other basic services. Zero-fare transit greatly minimizes mobility barriers for these members of society to more fully play their role.