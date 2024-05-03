Sikkim: Indian Army's Eastern Command Chief Reviews Operational Readiness in Sikkim Border Areas

GANGTOK: In a strategy to bolster the security and readiness of India's northeastern borders Lieutenant General RC Tiwari recently embarked on a review. This review, centered on operational preparedness in the border areas of Sikkim was meticulous. As the Eastern Command chief of the Indian Army, Tiwari was well equipped for this task. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General VPS Kaushik the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of Trishakti Corp. Tiwari's visit ensured the Army's promise to protect the nation's boundaries.

Over a two-day visit on May 1st and 2nd, Tiwari and Kaushik crossed the rugged terrain of Sikkim. Their goal was to assess the operational readiness of troops and they also monitored infrastructure development. They strategized about capability enhancements. The presence of the two generals reaffirmed the Indian Army's dedication. Their commitment is towards maintaining a robust defense posture in the region.

Tiwari praised the officers and troops of the Trishakti Corps. Their exemplary operational readiness was clear. Their significant contributions to the development of border regions noteworthy. Amid challenging circumstances the dedication and professionalism of frontline troops were applauded. He urged them to maintain their commitment and enthusiasm. Safeguarding the nation's sovereignty is essential.

In addition to assessing military readiness, a crucial dialogue was held. Tiwari conversed with Sikkim Governor Lakshman Acharya during his visit to Gangtok on May 2nd. He briefed governor on prevailing security situation and outlined ongoing initiatives. The initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's connectivity.

Tiwari highlighted various welfare projects under Operation Sadbhavana. This demonstrated army's holistic approach to community development.

In course of the meeting Tiwari unveiled that the Trishakti Corps had triumphantly completed as many as 67 projects. These were worth over Rs 5 crore in the preceding fiscal year. He then went on to map out prospective plans. The plans aim to take on projects exceeding Rs 15 crore in the ongoing financial year. This sadly possesses the Indian Army's staunch commitment to fostering socio-economic growth in the frontier zones.

Tiwari reassured the Sikkim governor of the unwavering dedication of the Indian Army. This dedication is for the development of border areas. He reiterated the military's commitment to collaborating with civil administration and local communities. The visit highlighted the Army's readiness to confront any obstacles along the Sikkim border. It also underscored its function as a catalyst for regional advancement and security.