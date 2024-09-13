Sikkim: Man Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Daughter

GANGTOK: In a gruesome incident, a man has been apprehended after he was accused of allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Namchi district of Sikkim, authorities informed yesterday.
The heinous crime came to the fore after a police complaint had been filed by the minor girl who made a shocking confession by saying that her own father raped her in August this year.
The police launched a search operation to track him down. A police officer said that they were able to nab the accused on Wednesday while he attempted to escape.
The cop further added that the sexual offender has been slapped with a case under the POCSO Act and a probe to find further details into this case is underway.
Meanwhile, in another ghastly incident that took place earlier this month, a man has been accused of raping a scrap collector in the Agar Naka area of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh after forcing her to drink liquor.
The incident came to light following the video of the rape captured by unidentified people going viral on social media, said Om Prakash Mishra, City Superintendent of Police in the Kotwali Area.
The accused, Lokesh, had promised to marry the woman, made her drink liquor, and then raped her on Wednesday, the official told PTI.
Some passersby, who witnessed the crime, filmed it instead of saving the victim, and the accused, Lokesh, fled the spot, the official added.
After the woman lodged a complaint about the incident after gaining consciousness, Lokesh was arrested.
