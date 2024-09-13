Sikkim: Man Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Daughter

GANGTOK: In a gruesome incident, a man has been apprehended after he was accused of allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Namchi district of Sikkim, authorities informed yesterday.

The heinous crime came to the fore after a police complaint had been filed by the minor girl who made a shocking confession by saying that her own father raped her in August this year.

The police launched a search operation to track him down. A police officer said that they were able to nab the accused on Wednesday while he attempted to escape.

The cop further added that the sexual offender has been slapped with a case under the POCSO Act and a probe to find further details into this case is underway.