Sikkim marks 77th Republic Day with grand parade at Paljor Stadium

GANGTOK: Sikkim celebrated the 77th Republic Day with full state honours at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Monday, as Governor Om Prakash Mathur unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at an impressive ceremonial parade, reflecting the state's commitment to constitutional values and public service.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, along with senior ministers, legislators, top civil and police officials, and a large gathering of citizens, attended the state-level celebration. The event underscored Sikkim's respect for democratic traditions and the contributions of government personnel across departments.

A colourful and disciplined parade was one of the highlights of the ceremony. Marching contingents included personnel from the Sikkim Police, Sikkim Armed Police, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Forest Guards, and a special contingent of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion from Arunachal Pradesh.

The participation of the Arunachal Pradesh IRB added an inter-state dimension to the celebrations, symbolizing unity and cooperation among northeastern states. (IANS)

Also read: President Murmu Highlights Justice and Growth in Republic Day Speech