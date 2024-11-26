Sikkim Riders Shine at NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, Advocate for Motorsports Growth

GANGTOK: Three riders from Gangtok participated in the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC). Samrat Shamsher Basnett from Daragaon, Tadong, finished in 4th place in the national pro category; Swaraj Pradhan and Ujjwal Sharma from Reshithang participated in the national support rally and finished in 3rd and 6th place, respectively.

The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, the east zone round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) for two-wheelers, began on Sunday. The event took place at PRP Valley, located 60 kilometers outside Guwahati.

The valley is situated in the middle of a rubber plantation, offering a challenging ride through hilly terrain, featuring steep climbs and sudden drops, and will provide a true challenge for the riders.