Sikkim Riders Shine at NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, Advocate for Motorsports Growth

GANGTOK: Three riders from Gangtok participated in the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC). Samrat Shamsher Basnett from Daragaon, Tadong, finished in 4th place in the national pro category; Swaraj Pradhan and Ujjwal Sharma from Reshithang participated in the national support rally and finished in 3rd and 6th place, respectively.
The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, the east zone round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) for two-wheelers, began on Sunday. The event took place at PRP Valley, located 60 kilometers outside Guwahati.
The valley is situated in the middle of a rubber plantation, offering a challenging ride through hilly terrain, featuring steep climbs and sudden drops, and will provide a true challenge for the riders.
The aim of this trio to participate here is also very vital. They seek to promote motorsports in Sikkim and have called on the government to support the establishment of a state motorsports association.
They highlighted the dormant skill of Sikkimese riders who could excel at national and international levels with access to proper training facilities and track infrastructure. The riders are positive about Sikkim emerging as a hub for motorsports with the right backing.
Meanwhile, the event marks the final round of the qualifying rounds for the INRSC-2W, making it a critical opportunity for contenders aiming to secure a national championship title.
The season will conclude with the final round of the INRSC-2W, which will take place in Pune on December 14-15, 2024, where the top riders from each zone will compete for the prestigious national championship title.
Additionally, for the 11 classes of the National Championship, a separate Sprint Support Rally will be held for local youth, featuring eight classes with their own trophies and prizes.