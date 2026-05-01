Sikkim: SKM names nominees for urban civic bodies after poll sweep

GANGTOK: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Thursday announced its nominees for key leadership positions across urban local bodies following its decisive performance in the recent municipal elections.

The decisions were finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by party president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, attended by senior leaders, ministers and legislators. Addressing the media, party spokesperson Jacob Khaling stated that detailed deliberations were held on constituting new civic bodies after the conclusion of the polls.

He said the party secured victory in 62 wards, noting that the figure could have been higher had polling been conducted in one ward of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation. He added that nominations were made promptly to facilitate the formation of municipal administrations.

Senior leader Arun Upreti later announced the final list of candidates for various posts across nine urban bodies, stating that the selections adhered to reservation norms set by the State Election Commission and received unanimous approval from the party leadership. (Agencies)

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