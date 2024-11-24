Sikkim: SKM wins 2 assembly seats uncontested after SDF candidates withdraw

Gangtok: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the two assembly seats, Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang, uncontested after the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) withdrew its candidates for the November byepolls earlier.

Elections were slated to be held in 48 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats, however, counting is only underway for 46 of the 48 assembly seats.

The two seats, where counting is not taking place today, are in Sikkim. The two seats were scheduled for polls on November 13, and the opposition SDF, led by former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, had also fielded candidates for the same. However, the SDF withdrew its candidates, paving way for an SKM victory.

The byepolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)

