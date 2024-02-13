Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 13th February 2024 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result Live Update

Sikkim Lottery Result Live Update: Sikkim state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play sikkim lottery games online. Sikkim is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Sikkim lottery game is known as "Sikkim state lottery sambad". You can check sikkim lottery sambad result at official website - http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.
Sikkim Lottery Sambad Prize & Money
1st Prize Rs 10000/-
2nd Prize Rs 5000/-
3rd Prize Rs 500/-
4th Prize Rs 300/-
5th Prize Rs 201/-
For Everyday, The Director, Sikkim State lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Cost of the lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00.
The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below -
Lottery Days
Draw Names
First Prize Money
Monday Evening
Dear Respect
₹ 50 Lakh
Tuesday Evening
Dear Admire
₹ 50 Lakh
Wednesday Evening
Dear Cherished
₹ 50 Lakh
Thursday Evening
Dear Precious
₹ 50 Lakh
Friday Evening
Dear Treasure
₹ 50 Lakh
Saturday Evening
Dear Valuable
₹ 50 Lakh
Sikkim lottery sambad results prize money is distributed like given below.
FAQ: Is Sikkim State Lottery Sambad is Legal?
Yes, Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.
FAQ: How to check Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result?
Sikkim State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.
FAQ: Who operates Lottery Sambad?
The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.
FAQ: How I can buy Sikkim state lottery ticket online ?
Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.
FAQ: Who can buy Sikkim lottery ?
Anyone can buy & play sikkim state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.