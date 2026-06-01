Sikkim News

Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 1st June, 2026 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result Live Update

Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 1st June, 2026 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result Live Update.
Sikkim Lottery Result
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1st June, 2026 Sikkim Lottery Result Live Update: Sikkim state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play sikkim lottery games online. Sikkim is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Sikkim lottery game is known as "Sikkim state  lottery sambad". You can check sikkim  lottery sambad result at official website - http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results 1st June, 2026

1st Prize Rs 10000/-

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize Rs 500/-

4th Prize Rs 300/-

5th Prize Rs 201/

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Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Game Live Schedule

The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below 

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Game Live Schedule

The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below

Thursday Evening

Dear Precious


₹ 50 Lakh

Friday Evening

Dear Treasure

₹ 50 Lakh

Saturday Evening

Dear Valuable

₹ 50 Lakh

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Result Prize Money

Sikkim lottery sambad results prize money is distributed like given below.

Sikkim Lottery Prize

Prize Money

1st Prize - Rs 10000/-

2nd Prize - Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize - Rs 500/-

4th Prize - Rs 300/-

5th Prize - Rs 201/-

6th Prize - Rs 100/

NOTE: Frequently Asked Questions Sikkim Lottery Sambad

FAQ: Is Sikkim State  Lottery Sambad is Legal?

Yes, Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of India.

FAQ: How to check Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result?

Sikkim State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.

FAQ: Who operates Lottery Sambad?

The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.

FAQ: How I can buy Sikkim state lottery ticket online ?

Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.

FAQ: Who can buy Sikkim lottery ?

Anyone can buy & play sikkim state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate.

Sikkim State Lottery Results
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