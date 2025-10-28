Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 28th October, 2025 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result Live Update.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Game Live Schedule

The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below -

Lottery Days

Draw Names

First Prize Money

Monday Evening

Dear Respect

₹ 50 Lakh'

Tuesday Evening

Dear Admire

₹ 50 Lakh

Wednesday Evening

Dear Cherished

₹ 50 Lakh

Thursday Evening

Dear Precious

₹ 50 Lakh

Friday Evening

Dear Treasure

₹ 50 Lakh

Saturday Evening

Dear Valuable

₹ 50 Lakh

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Result Prize Money

Sikkim lottery sambad results prize money is distributed like given below.

Sikkim Lottery Prize

Prize Money

1st Prize - Rs 10000/-

2nd Prize - Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize - Rs 500/-

4th Prize - Rs 300/-

5th Prize - Rs 201/-

6th Prize - Rs 100/

NOTE:

Frequently Asked Questions Sikkim Lottery Sambad

FAQ: Is Sikkim State Lottery Sambad is Legal?

Yes, Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of India.

FAQ: How to check Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result?

Sikkim State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.

FAQ: Who operates Lottery Sambad?

The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.

FAQ: How I can buy Sikkim state lottery ticket online ?

Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.

FAQ: Who can buy Sikkim lottery ?

Anyone can buy & play sikkim state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate.