Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 29th September, 2026 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result Live Update

29th September, 2026 Sikkim Lottery Result Live Update: Sikkim state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play sikkim lottery games online. Sikkim is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Sikkim lottery game is known as "Sikkim state lottery sambad". You can check sikkim lottery sambad result at official website - http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/

Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results 29th September, 2026



1st Prize Rs 10000/-

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize Rs 500/-

4th Prize Rs 300/-

5th Prize Rs 201/