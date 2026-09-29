Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 29th September, 2026 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result Live Update

29th September, 2026 Sikkim Lottery Result Live Update: Sikkim state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play sikkim lottery games online. Sikkim is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Sikkim lottery game is known as "Sikkim state lottery sambad". You can check sikkim lottery sambad result at official website - http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/
1st Prize Rs 10000/-
2nd Prize Rs 5000/-
3rd Prize Rs 500/-
4th Prize Rs 300/-
5th Prize Rs 201/
Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Game Live Schedule
The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below
Thursday Evening
Dear Precious
₹ 50 Lakh
Friday Evening
Dear Treasure
₹ 50 Lakh
Saturday Evening
Dear Valuable
₹ 50 Lakh
Sikkim lottery sambad results prize money is distributed like given below.
Prize Money
Entering Merit Prizes And Contests
1st Prize - Rs 10000/-
2nd Prize - Rs 5000/-
3rd Prize - Rs 500/-
4th Prize - Rs 300/-
5th Prize - Rs 201/-
6th Prize - Rs 100/
NOTE: Frequently Asked Questions Sikkim Lottery Sambad
FAQ: Is Sikkim State Lottery Sambad is Legal?
Yes, Lottery Sambad is Legal
Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.
FAQ: Who can buy Sikkim lottery ?
Anyone can buy & play sikkim state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate.