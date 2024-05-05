Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 5th May, 2024 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result Live Update

For Everyday, The Director, Sikkim State lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Cost of the lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00.

Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result 6th Prize Ticket Winners

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Game Live Schedule

The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below -

Lottery Days

Draw Names

First Prize Money

Monday Evening

Dear Respect

₹ 50 Lakh

Tuesday Evening

Dear Admire

₹ 50 Lakh

Wednesday Evening

Dear Cherished

₹ 50 Lakh

Thursday Evening

Dear Precious

₹ 50 Lakh

Friday Evening

Dear Treasure

₹ 50 Lakh

Saturday Evening

Dear Valuable

₹ 50 Lakh

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Result Prize Money

Sikkim lottery sambad results prize money is distributed like given below.

Sikkim Lottery Prize

Prize Money

1st Prize - Rs 10000/-

2nd Prize - Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize - Rs 500/-

4th Prize - Rs 300/-

5th Prize - Rs 201/-

6th Prize - Rs 100/-

NOTE:

Frequently Asked Questions Sikkim Lottery Sambad

FAQ: Is Sikkim State Lottery Sambad is Legal?

Yes, Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.

FAQ: How to check Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result?

Sikkim State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.

FAQ: Who operates Lottery Sambad?

The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.

FAQ: How I can buy Sikkim state lottery ticket online ?

Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.

FAQ: Who can buy Sikkim lottery ?

Anyone can buy & play sikkim state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.