Sikkim Takes Historic Step: Old Pension System Restored for State Employees

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has declared the reinstatement of the Old Pension System (OPS) for state government employees appointed on or after April 1, 2006. This decision positions Sikkim as the first state in the Northeast to embrace the restoration of the OPS, marking a significant shift in pension policies.

The move, outlined in the provisions of the Sikkim Services (Pension) Rules, 1990, specifically targets employees appointed on or before March 31, 1990. The revival adheres to the guidelines established in the pension system, promising to benefit a substantial number of employees and reinstating clarity on pension modalities.

This announcement unfolded during the State Level Temporary Employees' Convention at Public Ground Rangpo on February 9th. The convention served as the platform for unveiling a series of welfare measures designed to cater to the needs of the people of Sikkim. The timing of these initiatives strategically aligns with the upcoming state assembly elections, portraying a focused effort by the incumbent government to connect with voters and secure support.

Among the significant announcements made during the convention, amendments to the state government's policies regarding the regularization of temporary employees stand out. A notification from the Department of Personnel disclosed that services of temporary employees with benchmark disabilities, serving continuously for two years or more in a specific post, are now eligible for consideration for regularization in their respective departments.

Furthermore, a noteworthy amendment was introduced to the previous notification on the regularization of temporary employees. Under the revised clause, services of temporary employees serving continuously for four years or more in various capacities, including Work-charged, Muster Roll, Adhoc, and Consolidated Pay, are now eligible for consideration for regularization.

The approach taken by the government in addressing employment and pension benefits reflects a strategic move to resonate with voters and gain support in the run-up to the elections. These initiatives not only signal a commitment to the well-being of state employees but also demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the diverse challenges faced by the workforce. Sikkim's decision to revive the Old Pension System stands as a testament to the government's responsiveness to the needs of its citizens, setting a precedent for other states in the region.