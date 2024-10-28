Sikkim's Namchi To Be Transformed Into Tourist Destination, Says SKM Candidate

GANGTOK: Satish Chandra Rai, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) candidate for the upcoming by-polls, has pledged to transform Namchi City into a premier tourist destination.
Addressing the supporters after filing his nomination for the elections scheduled for November 13, Rai expressed gratefulness for the support from the SKM party and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.
Rai underscored his commitment to transparency and effective governance, stating that his main objective will be to develop Namchi into an ideal tourist hub.
"There are numerous projects I plan to initiate, all aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and tourism appeal of our beloved Namchi," said Rai.
Rai has exuded confidence in his chances of winning, saying that "People have already shown me their support, and I am sure that I will win this election."
The SKM candidate plans to commence his election campaign on November 4, following the Diwali festivities.
He said that he will start holding public meetings and campaigning extensively, emphasizing that he will give importance to even minor issues and has vowed to address them collectively.
