Sikkim's Namchi To Be Transformed Into Tourist Destination, Says SKM Candidate

GANGTOK: Satish Chandra Rai, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) candidate for the upcoming by-polls, has pledged to transform Namchi City into a premier tourist destination.

Addressing the supporters after filing his nomination for the elections scheduled for November 13, Rai expressed gratefulness for the support from the SKM party and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Rai underscored his commitment to transparency and effective governance, stating that his main objective will be to develop Namchi into an ideal tourist hub.

"There are numerous projects I plan to initiate, all aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and tourism appeal of our beloved Namchi," said Rai.