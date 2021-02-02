 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results Online - 02 February - Check here

02nd Jan Sikkim Lottery Results: Long wait for the Sikkim State Lotteries is over as the result has been declared; you can find the details online below.

Todays Sikkim State Lottery Results Online - 02 February - Check here

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2 Feb 2021 11:03 AM GMT

Sikkim Lottery Result Live Update: Sikkim state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery games. Sikkim is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Sikkim lottery game is known as "Sikkim state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. Apart from above states, there is a complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games. You can check Sikkim lottery sambad result at official website - http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/ .

If you missed, check - Sikkim State Lottery Online Results Update - 01 February'21 - Sikkim Sambad Lottery Evening Result

Sikkim Lottery Results Announced: 4:00PM

Dear cherished, Sikkim state lottery evening result declared. Lottery prize for the Sikkim Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...


Sikkim Lottery Prize & Money

Lottery Number

1st Prize Rs 10000/-

3938

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-

5403

3rd Prize Rs 500/-

7937

4th Prize Rs 300/-

1399

5th Prize Rs 201/-

7697


For Everyday, The Director, Sikkim State lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Cost of the lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00.


6th Prize of Sikkim State Lottery Ticket Winners

6th prize of Rs 100/- are given to following lottery sequence numbers

0007, 1208, 2059, 3015, 3918, 4744, 5697, 6678, 7816, 8809, 0036, 1228, 2111, 3046, 3924, 4745, 5799, 6695, 7821, 8816, 0042, 1285, 2124, 3083, 3929, 4747, 5835, 6718, 7951, 8883, 0192, 1310, 2129, 3101, 3941, 4799, 5841, 6789, 7994, 8888, 0213, 1351, 2137, 3105, 3952, 4918, 5846, 6807, 8022, 8946, 0236, 1361, 2155, 3131, 4051, 4931, 5862, 6812, 8076, 9037, 0302, 1368, 2166, 3144, 4058, 4933, 5887, 6862, 8117, 9063, 0338, 1401, 2180, 3155, 4062, 5006, 5889, 6926, 8144, 9096, 0345, 1409, 2188, 3163, 4090, 5013, 5956, 6935, 8171, 9120, 0396, 1426, 2248, 3182, 4113, 5029, 5962, 6945, 8190, 9141, 0409, 1431, 2298, 3216, 4117, 5049, 5973, 7055, 8206, 9159, 0465, 1465, 2325, 3230, 4158, 5063, 6009, 7058, 8235, 9160, 0473, 1500, 2337, 3232, 4224, 5121, 6044, 7103, 8249, 9201, 0521, 1522, 2353, 3298, 4225, 5125, 6067, 7185, 8250, 9204, 0538, 1603, 2360, 3302, 4246, 5127, 6093, 7190, 8281, 9227, 0541, 1604, 2365, 3357, 4265, 5140, 6135, 7197, 8284, 9242, 0555, 1605, 2378, 3376, 4273, 5150, 6144, 7206, 8287, 9251, 0661, 1633, 2382, 3402, 4276, 5155, 6145, 7233, 8297, 9269, 0686, 1652, 2388, 3417, 4277, 5206, 6148, 7261, 8398, 9280, 0689, 1714, 2395, 3423, 4338, 5223, 6174, 7277, 8425, 9297, 0710, 1720, 2397, 3475, 4341, 5230, 6211, 7285, 8449, 9322, 0734, 1728, 2398, 3493, 4385, 5239, 6283, 7320, 8451, 9353, 0749, 1771, 2458, 3518, 4386, 5315, 6293, 7386, 8453, 9364, 0769, 1817, 2480, 3530, 4429, 5343, 6331, 7421, 8495, 9382, 0789, 1830, 2492, 3550, 4440, 5380, 6341, 7422, 8502, 9392, 0913, 1839, 2510, 3571, 4456, 5408, 6366, 7436, 8524, 9479, 0933, 1845, 2558, 3578, 4482, 5416, 6459, 7443, 8527, 9486, 0945, 1847, 2583, 3644, 4484, 5472, 6467, 7459, 8546, 9616, 0971, 1868, 2624, 3656, 4524, 5479, 6468, 7460, 8572, 9632, 0998, 1885, 2642, 3658, 4528, 5484, 6474, 7534, 8578, 9697, 1003, 1938, 2651, 3724, 4529, 5497, 6488, 7539, 8630, 9745, 1029, 1959, 2709, 3758, 4557, 5514, 6514, 7609, 8658, 9786, 1037, 1964, 2798, 3760, 4562, 5557, 6561, 7617, 8671, 9849, 1042, 1969, 2844, 3791, 4641, 5582, 6563, 7709, 8683, 9889, 1100, 1987, 2887, 3825, 4646, 5585, 6568, 7719, 8705, 9913, 1115, 1993, 2923, 3868, 4649, 5607, 6604, 7781, 8751, 9926, 1125, 2025, 2950, 3890, 4688, 5620, 6611, 7782, 8755, 9948, 1152, 2035, 2986, 3907, 4701, 5652, 6612, 7789, 8797, 9951, 1178, 2054, 2996, 3914, 4727, 5664, 6652, 7803, 8801, 9962


NOTE: All sikkim lottery player, please verify your lottery ticket sequence number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.

Click Here to Check Official Notification



Also Read: Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 01 February - Check here

Also Watch: AASU protest across Assam, Burn Effigies of CM Sarbananda Sonowal

sikkim lottery Lottery sikkim lottery sambad 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X