Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results Online - 27 January - Check here

Sikkim Lottery Results Announced: 4:00PM
Sikkim Lottery Prize & Money
Lottery Number
1st Prize Rs 10000/-
1097
2nd Prize Rs 5000/-
1950
3rd Prize Rs 500/-
0353
4th Prize Rs 300/-
9933
5th Prize Rs 201/-
7424
6th Prize of Sikkim State Lottery Ticket Winners6th prize of Rs 100/- are given to following lottery sequence numbers
0028, 1026, 2107, 2880, 3862, 4959, 6190, 7316, 8332, 9089, 0049, 1040, 2138, 2909, 3869, 4999, 6213, 7375, 8339, 9125, 0093, 1062, 2147, 2931, 3922, 5008, 6237, 7381, 8360, 9131, 0114, 1086, 2148, 2936, 3990, 5014, 6273, 7396, 8374, 9175, 0121, 1095, 2174, 2952, 4021, 5017, 6319, 7397, 8376, 9200, 0163, 1099, 2175, 2971, 4031, 5071, 6326, 7411, 8402, 9238, 0187, 1160, 2238, 3014, 4059, 5102, 6335, 7424, 8464, 9242, 0196, 1226, 2248, 3080, 4093, 5171, 6364, 7446, 8477, 9250, 0213, 1257, 2256, 3090, 4124, 5177, 6409, 7481, 8504, 9300, 0215, 1274, 2281, 3165, 4168, 5230, 6462, 7526, 8554, 9344, 0242, 1364, 2298, 3170, 4227, 5251, 6490, 7551, 8561, 9374, 0250, 1379, 2303, 3201, 4251, 5252, 6500, 7556, 8562, 9388, 0271, 1393, 2310, 3235, 4296, 5320, 6510, 7586, 8602, 9399, 0288, 1399, 2335, 3241, 4308, 5415, 6514, 7589, 8614, 9406, 0310, 1420, 2344, 3250, 4337, 5417, 6535, 7628, 8619, 9409, 0320, 1438, 2351, 3298, 4378, 5420, 6539, 7634, 8645, 9430, 0332, 1509, 2370, 3352, 4386, 5511, 6624, 7701, 8684, 9445, 0337, 1511, 2437, 3354, 4388, 5533, 6634, 7720, 8761, 9460, 0370, 1531, 2511, 3378, 4396, 5545, 6674, 7776, 8762, 9468, 0382, 1628, 2558, 3393, 4409, 5549, 6683, 7849, 8770, 9480, 0383, 1672, 2573, 3426, 4429, 5551, 6695, 7863, 8782, 9544, 0394, 1677, 2574, 3460, 4432, 5625, 6716, 7868, 8817, 9555, 0397, 1702, 2595, 3461, 4461, 5678, 6768, 7892, 8832, 9601, 0449, 1708, 2620, 3476, 4508, 5685, 6821, 7931, 8836, 9618, 0520, 1756, 2624, 3484, 4538, 5711, 6860, 7942, 8849, 9636, 0590, 1761, 2639, 3515, 4549, 5714, 6863, 7971, 8864, 9658, 0625, 1767, 2662, 3550, 4564, 5722, 6906, 7979, 8867, 9776, 0628, 1806, 2687, 3585, 4623, 5773, 6931, 7994, 8882, 9794, 0650, 1838, 2695, 3589, 4655, 5774, 7010, 7997, 8926, 9805, 0683, 1840, 2720, 3623, 4664, 5785, 7018, 8081, 8927, 9814, 0703, 1881, 2729, 3741, 4740, 5843, 7044, 8172, 8939, 9835, 0726, 1889, 2771, 3745, 4768, 5864, 7093, 8197, 8944, 9854, 0763, 1899, 2798, 3752, 4774, 5942, 7140, 8228, 8972, 9861, 0868, 1927, 2803, 3761, 4802, 5968, 7173, 8241, 8985, 9866, 0871, 2004, 2806, 3774, 4812, 6120, 7202, 8248, 8996, 9881, 0873, 2015, 2812, 3782, 4851, 6151, 7208, 8285, 9017, 9886, 0918, 2019, 2830, 3788, 4860, 6153, 7228, 8324, 9027, 9935, 0966, 2044, 2831, 3796, 4904, 6160, 7233, 8325, 9031, 9958, 0980, 2051, 2833, 3810, 4940, 6188, 7287, 8326, 9048, 9992
Sikkim Lottery Results: 7:00PM
Sikkim state lottery evening result declared. Lottery prize for the Sikkim Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
Sikkim Lottery Prize & Money
Lottery Number
1st Prize Rs 10000/-
1933
2nd Prize Rs 5000/-
1093
3rd Prize Rs 500/-
0277
4th Prize Rs 300/-
1956
5th Prize Rs 201/-
8873
For Everyday, The Director, Sikkim State lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Cost of the lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00.
6th Prize of Sikkim State Lottery Ticket Winners6th prize of Rs 100/- are given to following lottery sequence numbers
0024, 0964, 2157, 3086, 3957, 4941, 5938, 7157, 7891, 9105, 0026, 0977, 2179, 3108, 4044, 4959, 5991, 7160, 7952, 9115, 0028, 1044, 2182, 3122, 4056, 4991, 5993, 7162, 7963, 9148, 0036, 1063, 2191, 3171, 4058, 5012, 6049, 7248, 7971, 9151, 0048, 1104, 2193, 3178, 4112, 5022, 6098, 7264, 7981, 9158, 0052, 1112, 2273, 3184, 4125, 5025, 6109, 7277, 8037, 9172, 0054, 1120, 2281, 3225, 4156, 5129, 6183, 7294, 8083, 9203, 0068, 1144, 2336, 3227, 4183, 5148, 6196, 7300, 8133, 9207, 0088, 1213, 2338, 3229, 4225, 5187, 6203, 7316, 8163, 9233, 0101, 1219, 2342, 3232, 4233, 5189, 6301, 7325, 8195, 9236, 0154, 1225, 2349, 3280, 4236, 5207, 6321, 7327, 8232, 9271, 0159, 1328, 2390, 3323, 4261, 5231, 6329, 7343, 8256, 9300, 0164, 1374, 2393, 3355, 4268, 5239, 6412, 7399, 8307, 9309, 0241, 1393, 2395, 3360, 4282, 5246, 6434, 7415, 8308, 9376, 0283, 1439, 2401, 3473, 4296, 5298, 6453, 7417, 8396, 9380, 0301, 1490, 2407, 3525, 4353, 5305, 6480, 7420, 8405, 9406, 0318, 1500, 2449, 3538, 4382, 5325, 6556, 7438, 8406, 9417, 0372, 1511, 2458, 3547, 4390, 5341, 6571, 7462, 8410, 9418, 0392, 1530, 2459, 3579, 4396, 5371, 6603, 7472, 8540, 9436, 0393, 1552, 2522, 3585, 4459, 5381, 6617, 7512, 8605, 9457, 0421, 1643, 2554, 3609, 4485, 5464, 6633, 7533, 8627, 9484, 0499, 1660, 2563, 3622, 4533, 5475, 6638, 7553, 8767, 9503, 0535, 1678, 2565, 3629, 4542, 5495, 6665, 7574, 8775, 9531, 0554, 1688, 2567, 3653, 4545, 5556, 6726, 7578, 8779, 9606, 0570, 1727, 2594, 3675, 4548, 5592, 6783, 7644, 8859, 9613, 0575, 1772, 2620, 3681, 4551, 5599, 6825, 7647, 8866, 9709, 0583, 1794, 2684, 3704, 4586, 5605, 6844, 7668, 8888, 9737, 0612, 1838, 2700, 3710, 4617, 5655, 6853, 7680, 8909, 9752, 0616, 1843, 2762, 3718, 4620, 5656, 6938, 7696, 8912, 9771, 0640, 1874, 2767, 3721, 4628, 5697, 6942, 7728, 8971, 9805, 0749, 1902, 2784, 3747, 4668, 5699, 7002, 7778, 8987, 9854, 0790, 1907, 2857, 3768, 4682, 5701, 7043, 7792, 9000, 9867, 0794, 1923, 2935, 3770, 4697, 5820, 7048, 7796, 9005, 9879, 0800, 1979, 2941, 3781, 4736, 5867, 7053, 7817, 9026, 9928, 0829, 2015, 2962, 3815, 4809, 5873, 7079, 7822, 9040, 9931, 0890, 2032, 2974, 3895, 4864, 5877, 7086, 7850, 9080, 9951, 0901, 2040, 2975, 3905, 4875, 5918, 7097, 7852, 9082, 9954, 0931, 2141, 3017, 3941, 4903, 5925, 7100, 7857, 9090, 9982, 0955, 2155, 3076, 3955, 4930, 5935, 7103, 7881, 9099, 9994