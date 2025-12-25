Zoological Survey of India scientists discover new springtail species in Sikkim

GANGTOK: Scientists of the Zoological Survey of India recorded a new species of Collembola (commonly referred to as springtails) from the high-altitude zones of Sikkim, marking the first-ever documentation of the genus Neelus from India. The discovery was made by researchers working in the ecologically sensitive Eastern Himalayas, a region globally known for its rich biodiversity.

The newly identified species, named Neelus sikkimensis, expanded the global tally of the genus to eight. The research was undertaken by the Apterygota Section of the Zoological Survey of India under the leadership of Gurupada Mandal, with Kusumendra Kumar Suman as a key contributor. The findings were published in the Journal of the Entomological Research Society.

Researchers said the species exhibited an extremely minute body size and distinct structural adaptations that enabled it to thrive within soil and moss layers at high elevations. These characteristics reflected evolutionary responses to the harsh and unique environmental conditions of mountain ecosystems.

Collembola are described as vital components of soil ecosystems due to their role in nutrient recycling and soil health. Zoological Survey of India director Dhriti Banerjee noted that such discoveries highlighted the importance of studying microfauna, which often remained overlooked despite their crucial ecological functions. The discovery further enriched India's entomological documentation and underscored the need for sustained scientific research in the fragile and biologically rich Himalayan landscape. (Agencies)

