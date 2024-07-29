4 Bangladeshi women, 1 Indian tout arrested at Agartala Railway Station

AGARTALA: Four Bangladeshi women were arrested at the Agartala railway station for allegedly illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

An Indian tout was also arrested for helping the accused, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. The arrested women were identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20),

Ritu Begam (28), Jyoti Khatun (20), all residents of Bangladesh and the tout, Mohammed Kashem Miah (24), a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura.

The arrests were made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala station. The accused had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh. The investigation revealed that some of the Bangladeshi women intended to travel to Ahmedabad, while others were planning to go to Pune by train. Mohammed Kashem Miah facilitated the illegal entry and travel of these individuals within India, the GRP said. The GRP has registered a case at the Agartala Police Station, and the accused will be presented in court.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the network involved in this illegal immigration operation, it said.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of illegal immigration and the need for stringent border control measures. The authorities have intensified their efforts to curb such activities and ensure the safety and security of the nation. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura: 23 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal entry (sentinelassam.com)