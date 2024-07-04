8 girls protest in Tripura against assault by school management

AGARTALA: At least eight girl students protesting against the transfer of a school teacher in the North Tripura district were hospitalized on Tuesday after a few members of the school management committee (SMC) reportedly assaulted them, students and guardians said.

Guardians of the students alleged that the SMC members involved in the incident were local BJP leaders, even though the ruling party has distanced itself saying that it doesn't have any information of the incident. Protesting girl students, however, claimed 15 of them were injured after the SMC members assaulted them.

The teacher named Brajalal Nath joined the government-run Jiban Tripura Higher Secondary School in the North Tripura district just three months back and recently transferred to another school as he objected to some 'unauthorized' activities on the premises of the school. Students started protests on Monday against his transfer as the students found his lessons very helpful for them.

The aggrieved students blocked the Dharmanagar-Kailashahar highway demanding the teacher's transfer be cancelled. Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. In the meantime, a group of local people and SMC members intervened, asking the students to withdraw the road blockade.

Later, eight girls were taken to the Dharmanagar District Hospital after they were rescued from the spot by fire and emergency service personnel. They mentioned the names of few members of the SMC, who allegedly tried to intimidate the students, verbally abused them and then physically assaulted the girls. (IANS)

