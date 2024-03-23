Accident claims life of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan, Sandoma Darlong in North Tripura

Agartala: A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan, Sandoma Darlong, lost his life in a fatal bike accident on Thursday, the police reported. The accident occurred near Bagan School, located on Kurti Premtala Road, between Kadamtala and Churaibari Police Station in North Tripura. Darlong, a resident of Dharmanagar, Baithangbari, was deputed on election duty under the jurisdiction of Churaibari Police Station. (ANI)

