Agartala Airport achieves top customer satisfaction rating in Northeast

Agartala: In a recent survey conducted by an independent agency for the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Agartala Airport has seen a significant increase in its customer satisfaction rating.

Evaluated on 32 different parameters and rated on a scale of 5, Agartala Airport's rating rose from 4.77 to an impressive 4.83 for the period of October 2023 to March 2024. This achievement marks the highest customer satisfaction rating among all airports in the north-eastern region of India.

The survey, aimed at gauging customer satisfaction, reflects the airport's commitment to providing exceptional services to its passengers. The enhanced rating is attributed to the dedicated efforts of the airport staff across all sectors. From check-in counters to security, and from cleanliness to passenger assistance, the staff's diligent work has been recognized and appreciated by the travellers.

"We are thrilled to announce that Agartala Airport has received the highest customer satisfaction rating in the north-eastern states," said the airport's spokesperson.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We strive to offer the best possible experience to our passengers, and this recognition motivates us to continue our efforts," he added.

Agartala Airport's achievement is noteworthy considering the competitive nature of the ratings across 64 airports nationwide. The airport's management has expressed its ambition to further improve and secure a spot among the top 5 airports in India.

"We are committed to maintaining and improving our standards," the spokesperson added. "Our goal is to ensure that every passenger has a pleasant and memorable experience at our airport. We are looking forward to working even harder to achieve this milestone."

Passengers have responded positively to the improvements, praising the airport for its efficient operations, courteous staff, and enhanced facilities. The feedback indicates a high level of satisfaction and a preference for Agartala Airport among frequent travellers in the region.

As Agartala Airport continues to enhance its services and facilities, it sets a benchmark for excellence in the aviation sector, not just in the northeast, but across the entire country. The airport's management remains focused on its vision to be among the top airports in India, promising an elevated travel experience for all its passengers.

"AAI conducts customer satisfaction surveys in all 64 airports through an independent agency. This survey is done under 32 parameters. A survey is done on the basis of customer satisfaction. The rating is decided upon a scale of 5. I am glad to declare that Agartala Airport's customer satisfaction rating has increased from 4.77 to 4.83 for the time period of October 2023 to March 2024," said K C Meena, Director, Agartala Airport. "This rating is the best rating in the whole northeast. Our Agartala airport is best rated among the north-eastern states airport. This is all because of the good staff of all sectors in our airport. We are looking forward to working hard and focusing to get in the top 5 top airports in India," he added. (ANI)

