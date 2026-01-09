Agartala: Contraband codeine seized at Churaibari; 2 arrested

AGARTALA: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint team of North Tripura Police and the GST Enforcement Wing, North Tripura, on Wednesday evening, seized a large consignment of contraband codeine-based cough syrup and arrested two persons at the Churaibari Sales Tax Gate.

Acting on specific intelligence, the enforcement teams intercepted a truck bearing registration number WB 53 M 8596 at around 4:00 pm on January 7, on suspicion of carrying illegal items. In accordance with due legal procedures, and in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses, the vehicle was thoroughly searched.

During the operation, officials recovered 12,600 bottles of Eskuf, a codeine-based cough syrup, from the truck. The seized consignment is estimated to be worth Rs. 1.26 crore in the illegal market.

The vehicle's driver and helper, identified as Panjab Sheikh and Based Sheikh, both residents of Murshidabad district, West Bengal, were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

