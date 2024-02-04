Agartala-Deoghar Express with LHB coaches

GUWAHATI: In a bid to further enhance safety and comfort for passengers, the coaches of train No. 15626/15625 (Agartala-Deoghar-Agartala) weekly express have been converted into modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches equipped with state-of-the-art features. Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Chief Minster of Tripura, flagged off the train with an LHB rake from Agartala Railway Station today. Senior railway officials from Lumding Division and other dignitaries were present on the occasion, a press release said.